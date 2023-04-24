LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have uncovered a disturbing case of animal abuse in Lauderhill.

Officials were called to a home where they found three dogs that appeared malnourished and sick.

They said two of the dogs had eye injuries, with of one them needing surgery to remove an eye.

The animals were taken in by the Humane Society and have since been adopted.

Timothy Roberson, Jr. was arrested and charged with three counts of animal cruelty.

