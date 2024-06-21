FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man faced in judge after he was arrested in connection to the theft of three luxury vehicles worth over $500,000 from a home in Fort Lauderdale, as police continue their search for two more subjects.

Nineteen-year-old Travian Layne faces seven charges, which include burglary, grand auto theft, grand theft over $100,000, and resting without violence.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, the incident happened early Thursday morning at the home in the area of Southeast Seventh Street in Fort Lauderdale’s Rio Vista neighborhood.

During the burglary, detectives said, a Bentley, a Maybach and a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon were stolen from the home’s driveway and the garage.

Home surveillance video captured three subjects entering the driveway. Audio captured the trio as they went over their plan.

The homeowner told a neighborhood message board that the perpetrators broke into her garage from a side door, found the keys to the Jeep that was parked outside and then used the garage clicker inside the Jeep to open the garage’s door.

“I was really surprised, and it’s kind of frightening, actually,” said neighbor Terry Papay, “and I believe I was sitting outside at that time, I think it happened about 2 o’clock in the morning? I believe I was sitting out on the back patio at the time.”

Papay said she didn’t hear anything at the time but was shocked to learn that a break-in like this would happen in her neighborhood.

Surveillance video showed the thieves parking the white Jeep across the street. Moments later, the garage doors went up, and two of them are seen getting inside the G-Wagon, which was parked on the other side of the driveway, then the Maybach is pulled out from the garage, followed by the Bentley.

The theft took place in under three minutes.

“I’m just kind of glad that we don’t have nice cars like that, but yeah, that was very concerning,” said Papay.

As detectives continued to investigate, they later found one of the vehicles in Dania Beach, and Layne was eventually taken into custody.

Two of the three vehicles were recovered. 7News cameras captured the Bentley back in the home’s garage.

Papay said this neighborhood is usually quiet.

“I mean, there’s no traffic, ’cause it’s a dead end down there, so the only people that come up this road are typically people that live here,” she said.

When asked for comment, the victim refused to speak with 7News.

Layne is being held at the Broward County Jail.

If you have any information on this burglary or the whereabouts of the other subjects, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

