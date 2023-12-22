MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A father who is accused of murdering the mother of his own three children in Miramar faced a judge, as more details emerge about the deadly shooting.

Derrick Bargman-Williams appeared in court Thursday morning. He faces a charge of second-degree murder.

“I did find probable cause for that charge,” said the judge.

Bargman-Williams is accused of killing Jessica Singleton at a home near De Soto Drive and Normandy Street, just after 8 a.m., Wednesday.

The suspect told police he and Singleton got into a heated argument that started in the nighttime and continued into the early morning hours.

Detectives said Bargman-Williams admitted to shooting the victim outside of the home.

“There were three gunshots. That’s what I heard,” one witness said.

According to investigators, Singleton was found lying on her side next to a blue Chrysler. Her head was in a downward position.

“There were two small children close by,” said Miramar Police spokesperson Tania Rues.

Now three children are without their mother and their father.

Investigators said an officer made contact with a woman north of the crime scene who had two of the children with her, ages 1 and 4. One of the children told the officer, “Daddy did it to Mommy, and Mommy is dead.”

“I can’t imagine that happening. My son is my reason of life,” said neighbor Patricia Cáceres.

New surveillance video from a neighbor’s home shows Bargman-Williams running away from the crime scene as one of his children chases after him yelling at him to stay.

On Thursday, Miramar Police stopped by the house to drop off some presents for the family during a time of such loss right in the middle of the holiday season.

“Kids now, they don’t have a father, they don’t have a mother, so that what it – it hurts more,” said an area resident.

Bargman-Williams is being held without bond.

The children have been placed under the care of their grandmother.

