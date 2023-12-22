MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A father who is accused of murdering the mother of his own three children in Miramar faced a judge, as more details emerge about the deadly shooting and as police make a generous gesture to the victim’s family.

Derrick Bargman-Williams appeared in court Thursday morning. He faces a charge of second-degree murder.

“I did find probable cause for that charge,” said the judge.

Bargman-Williams is accused of killing Jessica Singleton at a home near De Soto Drive and Normandy Street, just after 8 a.m., Wednesday.

The suspect told police he and Singleton got into a heated argument that started in the nighttime and continued into the early morning hours.

Detectives said Bargman-Williams admitted to shooting the victim outside of the home.

“There were three gunshots. That’s what I heard,” one witness said.

According to investigators, Singleton was found lying on her side next to a blue Chrysler. Her head was in a downward position.

“There were two small children close by,” said Miramar Police spokesperson Tania Rues.

Investigators said an officer made contact with a woman north of the crime scene who had two of the children with her, ages 1 and 4. One of the children told the officer, “Daddy did it to Mommy, and Mommy is dead.”

Now three children are without their mother and their father.

“I can’t imagine that happening. My son is my reason of life,” said neighbor Patricia Cáceres.

New surveillance video from a neighbor’s home shows Bargman-Williams running away from the crime scene as one of his children chases after him yelling at him to stay.

On Thursday, Miramar Police stopped by the house to drop off some presents filled with things like dolls and trucks for the family during a dark time, right in the middle of the holiday season.

“With the tragic loss of both parents, essentially, we wanted to spread some joy,” said Miramar Vice Mayor Alexandra Davis.

“It really was a labor of love for the police officers who decided, ‘You know what? We’ve gotta do something,'” said Miramar Police Chief Delrish Moss. “We’re often called to tragedies, but it’s not often that we get the chance to at least shed a little bit of light to that tragedy.”

Bargman-Williams is being held without bond.

The children have been placed under the care of their grandmother.

“We know how hard it is for the grandparent, who is left now to carry on during Christmas, and we wanted to support the family,” said Davis.

Davis said officers also gave the children’s grandmother a gift card to help her through this tragedy.

