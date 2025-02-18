MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A man who orchestrated a deadly crime will spend decades behind bars after pleading guilty to a slew of charges.

Twenty-year-old Andre Clements was sentenced to 40 years in prison followed by a lifetime of probation.

Investigators said Clements beat and killed 18-year-old Dwight Grant with a sword and the help of two young women. The group ambushed Grant in the stairwell of his Miramar apartment complex in 2021.

Officials said Clements arranged the murder because he believed the victim had sex with one of his ex-girlfriends.

Two other defendants also pleaded guilty a few months ago.

