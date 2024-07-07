FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man charged with first-degree murder in the shooting of his former stepfather in an upscale Fort Lauderdale neighborhood faced a judge one day after his arrest, as more details about the ongoing investigation continue to surface.

Darien Massad Turner, his left arm in a sling, stood before a Broward Circuit judge, Sunday morning.

The judge ordered the 23-year-old suspect to be held without bond.

Fort Lauderdale Police said he shot and killed his stepdad, 44-year-old Christian Colon, at a mansion located along the 100 block of Nurmi Drive, Saturday morning.

Detectives said they received a call about the shooting at around 10:50 a.m.

Investigators said they found Colon suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the home.

Officers spent several hours at the house. They taped off the residence for investigation and were seen going in and out of the property as distraught family members stood by. Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue trucks also blocked off the street.

People in the area told 7News this is certainly not the norm is this neighborhood, which is lined with multimillion-dollar homes.

Jesus Sarmiento, who works in the area, spoke with 7News in Spanish.

“It’s not normal,” he said

Others like Raul Fernandez, who is visiting the area for the Fourth of July weekend, were startled by the police presence.

“I wake up in the morning, come outside and see a bunch of cops everywhere,” said Fernandez. “We have kids over there. We have little kids. Just to know someone got shot, it’s like, wow.”

According to court records, the mansion belongs to Turner’s mother, who divorced Colon late last year. It’s unclear whether Colon still lived at the home or why he was there on Saturday.

As of Sunday night, the family has declined to comment, as police attempt to determine what led up to the shooting.

