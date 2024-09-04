FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - After a days-long hunt, a man accused of attempting to abduct two teenage girls in Broward County was arrested on Tuesday, and he was successful in luring a third victim, authorities said.

Rondel Joseph McDonald is facing 11 charges, which include two counts of sexual assault with a weapon and sexual battery of a victim over 12 years old, kidnap/inflict bodily harm or terrorize victims, and lewd and lascivious conduct by person 18 years or older.

The 27-year-old suspect appeared before a judge, Wednesday morning.

Following his arrest, a joint press conference by the Broward Sheriff’s Office and Fort Lauderdale Police was held in Fort Lauderdale.

According to officials, the first attempted abduction happened Friday morning in Pompano Beach after a 15-year-old told deputies that a man in a gray sedan approached her as she was walking to Blanche Ely High School.

The girl told deputies that McDonald held her at gunpoint and tried to get her in his car, but she ran off and was able to escape.

An hour or so after that first attempt, a 17-year-old who was outside Stranahan High School in Fort Lauderdale described a man with similar features to police and stated the man was trying to lure her into a similar gray older model Nissan sedan.

Investigators said she was on her way to campus when she was approached by the man, described as a man in his 20s, who demanded her to get in the car and flashed a gun. She refused, and he drove off.

During the press conference, police said there was third incident during the overnight hours of Monday. This time, detectives said, the 15-year-old victim got in the car.

“She mentioned that she was so scared, didn’t know what to do, she was in fear for her life so she got in the vehicle,” said FLPD Sgt, Hector Martinez. “After she entered the vehicle, he drove her a short distance away to a secluded area where he proceeded to sexually assault her.”

On Tuesday, as police continued to search for McDonald due to those abduction attempts, there was a heightened police presence throughout Broward County.

Investigators said McDonald’s gave a full confession. He is being held without bond.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.