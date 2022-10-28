WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - A Wilton Manors man has been charged after a bomb threat inside a dentist’s office.

Forty-five-year-old Brian Koller faced a judge in court, Friday morning.

Koller has been charged with making a false bomb report, aggravated assault and criminal mischief.

All of this unfolded after police spent hours outside the office on Northeast Ninth Avenue near Wilton Drive where they said Koller barricaded himself inside.

“The swat team was trying to reason with him,” said Alexander Laboy, a witness.

“It was like a movie, watching the movie,” said Leonardo Valdi, a witness.

According to Wilton Manors Police, Koller walked into the office just after 3 p.m carrying either a backpack or package, and claimed he had a bomb.​

They evacuated neighboring businesses and shut down a portion of Wilton Drive as they tried talking him out of the building.

For Valdi, seeing this was a first for him.

“We never felt in danger, but still it was crazy,” he said. “It’s one of the quietest places in South Florida, Wilton Manors is amazing.”

At around 8 p.m., police got Koller out of the building and arrested him.

A judge set Koller’s bond at $70,000.

If he is able to post bond, he is not allowed to have any contact with the victims and cannot return to the dental office.

