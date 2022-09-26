NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man who was caught on surveillance video placing a cellphone underneath a woman’s dress at a Walmart in North Lauderdale has turned himself in to authorities.

The incident happened at the large retailer on West McNab Road and Avon Lane, Sept. 9.

The security footage showed 31-year-old Ciano Brown as he walked up to the victim and put a cellphone underneath her dress.

Detectives believe the suspect used the phone to record the woman without her knowledge.

Brown faces one count of video voyeurism.

