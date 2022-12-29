NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) — A South Florida man accused of a creepy crime faced a judge.
Thirty-year-old Ciano Brown was arrested on another charge of video voyeurism.
Security cameras captured Brown in the act, placing a cellphone underneath a woman’s dress at a North Lauderdale Walmart back in September.
This wasn’t Brown’s first offense.
He committed similar offenses since 2021.
On Thursday, a judge set a $3,000 bond and place Brown in jail on an immigration hold.
