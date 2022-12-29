NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) — A South Florida man accused of a creepy crime faced a judge.

Thirty-year-old Ciano Brown was arrested on another charge of video voyeurism.

Security cameras captured Brown in the act, placing a cellphone underneath a woman’s dress at a North Lauderdale Walmart back in September.

This wasn’t Brown’s first offense.

He committed similar offenses since 2021.

On Thursday, a judge set a $3,000 bond and place Brown in jail on an immigration hold.

