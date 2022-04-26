NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was caught on store surveillance video in North Lauderdale after he used stolen credit cards to buy thousands of dollars in gift cards.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies said he swiped purses from cars at a cemetery.

He also broke into a car at a tennis center in Parkland.

If you have any information on this man, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

