Man caught on camera stealing nearly $300 worth of merchandise from Pembroke Pines Home Depot

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Pembroke Pines Police need help identifying a man who stole $269 worth of merchandise from a Home Depot.
The theft occurred at the Home Depot store located at 11001 Pines Blvd., shortly after 10 a.m., Monday.
Surveillance footage showed the subject, who wore a long-sleeved green shirt and a blue baseball cap, wheeling the RYOBI cordless backpack blower out of the store without making attempts to pay for the merchandise.
The subject left the scene in a white pickup truck.
If you have any information regarding this theft and recognize the subject, call Pembroke Pines Police or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.
