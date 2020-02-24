Man caught on camera stealing nearly $300 worth of merchandise from Pembroke Pines Home Depot

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Pembroke Pines Police need help identifying a man who stole $269 worth of merchandise from a Home Depot.

The theft occurred at the Home Depot store located at 11001 Pines Blvd., shortly after 10 a.m., Monday.

Surveillance footage showed the subject, who wore a long-sleeved green shirt and a blue baseball cap, wheeling the RYOBI cordless backpack blower out of the store without making attempts to pay for the merchandise.

The subject left the scene in a white pickup truck.

NEED TO ID: Do you recognize this white male suspect who was caught on camera stealing $269 worth of merchandise from Home Depot (11001 Pines Blvd)? The suspect left the scene in a white pickup truck. Please contact 954-431-2225 with any information. (Case # PPPD20OFF006902) pic.twitter.com/oagjZ4um3z — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) February 24, 2020

If you have any information regarding this theft and recognize the subject, call Pembroke Pines Police or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

