Man caught on camera stealing headphones from Pembroke Pines Best Buy

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Pembroke Pines Police need help in identifying a man who stole headphones from Best Buy.

The theft occurred at the Best Buy located at 11450 Pines Blvd., at approximately 7:30 p.m., Sunday, Sep. 8.

According to police, the crook took two stereo headphones worth $259 in total and concealed them in his pants pocket.

He passed all the cash registers and left the store without making any attempts to pay for the headphones, said police.

Can you assist our officers in identifying this unknown suspect who stole $259 worth of merchandise from Best Buy (11450 Pines Blvd)? Please contact the Pembroke Pines Police Department at 954-431-2225, or @crimestoppers2 at 954-493-TIPS, with any information. pic.twitter.com/lTcjzNTuKI — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) September 23, 2019

If you have any information regarding the theft and the identity of the subject, call police or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.