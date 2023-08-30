NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Detectives from the Broward Sheriff’s Office North Lauderdale District are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a man captured on surveillance video stealing a golf cart from a cemetery.

The incident occurred on Aug. 11 at Our Lady Queen of Heaven cemetery in North Lauderdale, located in the 1500 block of South State Road 7 in North Lauderdale. The surveillance footage shows the suspect, wearing a light-colored NASA shirt and dark NASA shorts, entering the premises. He approached the golf cart, maneuvered it in reverse and backed it into a bush before driving away. As he left, the thief struck the exit gate with the stolen golf cart.

Despite the recovery of the stolen golf cart six days later in Coconut Creek, local authorities have yet to locate the thief.

Detectives urge anyone with information about the suspect’s identity or whereabouts to contact BSO North Lauderdale District Detective Pedro Almodovar at 954-722-5803 or provide a tip using the SaferWatch app. For those wishing to remain anonymous, Broward Crime Stoppers can be reached at 954-493-TIPS (8477), online at browardcrimestoppers.org, or by dialing **TIPS (8477).

