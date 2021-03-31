Man caught on camera spraying graffiti on Hollywood beauty supply business

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a serial vandal who was caught on camera spray-painting graffiti across a Hollywood beauty supply business.

The infuriated owner of Elegant Beauty Supply along South 30th Avenue is hoping the surveillance video will help lead to an arrest.

“He’s tagging pretty quick. It happens within a matter of minutes, and he goes all the way down the side of the building,” said Jessica Mobassaleh. “He is starting at the right-hand side, moving all the way down. This time he’s using only two colors, a black can and a white can.”

The incident Mobassaleh is talking about was captured on surveillance video on Feb. 12 at around 4:30 a.m. He left his tag or signature behind, but the wall is not a mural in Wynwood, but a business complex in Hollywood.

“It’s costly. In order to cover what he does, we have to paint, and it’s about $3,500 every time he does it,” Mobassaleh said.

The vandalism has been going on for at least two years, and in the last month, Elegant Beauty Supplies has been hit three times along with other neighboring businesses.

“You might think it’s art, but I hope he hears this and understands that it is putting us in a financial predicament,” Mobassaleh said.

Mobassaleh showed 7News surveillance footage of the vandal pulling up to the dumpster and spray-painting the side of it on Saturday, also at around 4:30 a.m.

It seems to be the same man, and his red car is also seen in the footage.

“He’s spraying I wish I knew. I don’t know, I wish I could enjoy it, but I can’t because there’s nothing I can pick out from it,” Mobassaleh said.

On March 10, another group of vandals were also seen spray-painting on the side of the building.

The businesses are right off I-95, so the owners believe they want people to see what they believe is art. However, the City of Hollywood forces the businesses to repaint, and it’s too expensive.

“Why not leave it? Because we are asked by the city to paint it, to cover it up within 30 days of whenever it is noticed by them,” Mobassaleh said.

Now the business owners are hoping someone recognizes who the vandals are or the red car and puts a stop to it. They are also hoping Hollywood Police gets more involved.

“We do hope that the police department really does take this seriously because it is affecting the businesses and their city,” Mobassaleh said.

The business owners are waiting for a detective to be assigned to the case.

If they don’t paint the graffiti over within 30 days, they will get a fine.

If you recognize the car, the man or anyone else in the group that came to tag the business complex, you are urged to call Hollywood Police.

