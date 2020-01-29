Man caught on camera robbing Lauderdale Lakes liquor store at gunpoint

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A dramatic video has been released showing a man robbing a liquor store clerk at gunpoint in Lauderdale Lakes.

Authorities said the robbery occurred at 101 Liquors, located along Oakland Park Boulevard and Northwest 33rd Avenue, just before 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 12.

Surveillance video showed a second employee running up behind the man to tackle him, only to get shot for his heroics.

The public is being asked to help identify the man who left the scene in a silver Kia Optima with tinted windows.

If you have any information regarding this robbery, you’re urged to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be entitled to a $1,000 reward.

