Man caught on camera robbing Fort Lauderdale convenience store clerk at gunpoint

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials have released surveillance video of a man robbing a store clerk at gunpoint in Fort Lauderdale.

The incident occurred at a convenience store near Northwest 31st Avenue and West Sunrise Boulevard in early January.

Surveillance footage showed the bandit ordering the clerk to lay down on the ground before making off with an undetermined amount of cash.

If you have any information regarding this robbery, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

