FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - One day after a video showed deputies kicking a 22-year-old subject in the middle of a rough takedown in Pompano Beach, the man bonded out of jail and spoke about the incident.

Jeremyah Taylor walked out of jail and accused Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies of using excessive force while they were taking him under arrest on Tuesday.

“I was beaten on, but whatever the devil play, whatever hand the devil shows, God will show his hands. I’m just happy I’m out,” he said.

As he spoke to 7News, he showed the injuries he sustained during the controversial takedown.

According to BSO, they were responding to reports of a shooting near Blanche Ely High School. Deputies say Jeremyah approached them while they were investigating the shooting and began shouting at them, attempting to interfere with the investigation and refusing to adhere to their commands.

Video shows deputies bringing the 22-year-old to the ground. One deputy armed with a long gun repeatedly kicks him while he’s on the floor as the other four deputies keep him pinned down.

Ultimately, he was booked into jail and charged with resisting an officer without violence and battery.

But on Thursday, he bonded out of jail and hugged his mother tightly.

His mother, who did not want to identify herself, denounced the actions shown on video by the deputies during an interview with 7News on Wednesday. The next day, she had a similar message.

“I’m disgusted. I want justice. I’m disgusted, aggravated,” she said on Thursday outside the jailhouse.

During his bond court appearance on Wednesday, a prosecutor said Jeremyah has been in trouble with the law before.

“This will be his fourth pending felony case, Your Honor,” he said.

BSO says Jeremyah was not involved in the shooting, but his uncle and another man allegedly were. They were also arrested on Tuesday in connection with the shooting.

BSO released a statement on the incident. It reads in part:

“An initial administrative review is being conducted… This case will subsequently be examined by the Use of Force Review Board.”

But as the investigation is underway, his mother is demanding justice.

“I’m gonna take it all the way to the door. I’m not gonna rest, I can’t sleep. I don’t want this to be another case [that’s] swept up under the rug,” she said.

And the 22-year-old says he’s focused on getting medical treatment.

“Right now, my body is aching, but I’ll be good,” said Jeremyah.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.