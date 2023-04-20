SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Ring camera footage from March shows, what police said, is an unidentified man following a woman in broad daylight and entering her apartment in Sunrise.

The woman, who had been running errands, proceeded to scream and made a lot of commotion, which lead the man to flee.

According to neighbors, that man had been around the building before.

Police said other crimes occurred around the same time by possibly the same man who exposed himself to people in the area.

Sunrise Police believe this man is responsible for several crimes in this area.

If you have any information on this individual, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

