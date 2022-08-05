HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - As the hunt continues for a couple of attackers who slammed a man’s head to the ground during a beach beating, we are now hearing the chilling stories from the victim and his wife.

“I can’t even watch the video,” said Mayra Nodarse, the wife of victim. “It just hurts me. It breaks my heart.”

The brutal beating happened over a bathroom break.

“Even the women were hitting him, and he just lost consciousness,” said Nodarse.

The ugly encounter was caught on camera June 19, while the family was spending a day on Hollywood Beach for Father’s Day.

When 40-year-old Wilbert Nodarse got in line for the beach bathroom with his grandson, he said speaking in Spanish, the people in the bathroom wouldn’t let them in.

“They were just hogging up the bathroom,” said his wife, “so I think that’s what started the argument.”

Nodarse eventually got inside. That’s when a fight started outside.

“My husband came out and all hell broke lose,” said his wife.

He was kicked and punched multiple times, his head pounding on the pavers, right outside the building at Tyler Street and the broadwalk.

A call for help went out to police dispatch just before 6 that evening.

“Two males fighting,” said the dispatcher, “Tyler and Broadwalk…”

When police arrived, the bathroom bullies were long gone.

Police are now looking for the two men seen in the cellphone video responsible for knocking out the father’s tooth and breaking his jaw.

“We just want somebody to identify them,” said his wife, “and we just want justice. It’s not right, the way they just attacked him. He was unconscious, and they were still hitting him.”

If you recognize the men beating Nodarse, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.