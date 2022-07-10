WEST PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have arrested a man following a shooting in West Park that sent a woman to the hospital and led to a police pursuit across three counties that ended in Palm Beach County.

Cellphone video captured the moment police officers with their guns drawn took 41-year-old Shawn Michael Williams into custody along Interstate 95, near Delray Beach, Saturday night.

He faces one count of first-degree attempted murder.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the violent chain of events started hours earlier in West Park. Deputies responded to the scene of a shooting along the 4000 block of Southwest 18th Street, shortly after 6 p.m.

Responding deputies found the victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Paramedics transported the patient to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. As of Sunday night, her condition is unknown.

Investigators said Miami-Dade Police officers located the suspect in an unspecified part of the county, and a pursuit northbound on I-95 ensued.

Detectives said the man continued north through Broward County and into Palm Beach County.

Authorities said Williams was taken into custody just after 7:50 p.m. on I-95 near Congress Avenue. A standoff ended without incident, but it created a traffic nightmare for drivers.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to help with traffic control.

Williams was placed under arrest. In addition to first-degree attempted murder, he was also charged with fleeing and eluding and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Williams is being held in a Palm Beach County jail. It remains unclear when he will be extradited to Broward County.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.