WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was arrested after attempting to bring a loaded firearm and additional magazines into the Stonewall Pride Parade and Street Festival in Wilton Manors, police said.

According to Wilton Manors Police, 31-year-old Michael Monheit set off a metal detector at the east entrance of the festival around 8 p.m., Saturday, and ignored repeated commands from security and law enforcement to stop.

WMPD said officers detained Monheit and discovered a loaded firearm and additional loaded magazines in his possession.

He was arrested and charged with trespassing and carrying a concealed firearm.

Authorities said Monheit’s motive remains under investigation.

