PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A man is behind bars after police said he targeted someone with an allergy.

Joseph Cancellare Jr. was arrested and charged with aggravated battery and culpable negligence.

According to police, the 68-year-old sent a greeting card smeared with peanut butter to a resident in Plantation who suffers from a severe peanut allergy.

As a result, when the victim touched the card, they experienced an allergic reaction, including hives, redness, itching, and tingling in her arms.

Officials said Cancellare and the victim know each other, but it’s unclear what their exact relationship is.

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