PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Police arrested a 23-year-old man on burglary charges after, they said, he crashed his car into a guardrail.

Plantation Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the crash scene in the area of the 700 block of East Coco Plum Circle in Plantation, Monday night.

According to investigators, the driver was arrested in connection to burglary charges.

He was taken to the hospital, but no injuries were reported.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.