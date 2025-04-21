FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been arrested in connection with a weekend shooting in downtown Fort Lauderdale that left another man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, police said Monday.

Willis A. Rellanos, 39, was taken into custody and booked into the Broward County Main Jail on Sunday. He faces a charge of attempted murder.

The shooting occurred just before 4:50 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Southwest 1st Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was transported by Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue to Broward Health Medical Center, where he remains hospitalized.

Police said Rellanos remained at the scene and was initially detained while detectives investigated.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting have not been released.



