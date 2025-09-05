HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Nearly a year after a street takeover in Hollywood, authorities said they have arrested a man seen performing dangerous stunts on video.

Police said 22-year-old Jeremiah Luis Hernandez was recorded doing burnouts, doughnuts and drifts during the incident. He was arrested last month and charged with felony driving in a coordinated street takeover.

The arrest comes as a new Florida law has taken effect, increasing penalties for drag racing, street takeovers and other dangerous driving activities.

