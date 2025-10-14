FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Nearly three years after an 8-year-old boy was struck and killed while standing on a Fort Lauderdale sidewalk, police have arrested a 44-year-old man in connection with the deadly crash.

According to an arrest report, Arthur Miller faces a charge of vehicular homicide in the November 2022 crash that claimed the life of Rushawn Daley.

Investigators said Miller was driving a 2021 Dodge Challenger northbound on Northwest 23rd Avenue when he lost control near Northwest 19th Street on Nov. 16, 2022.

His car crossed into oncoming traffic, veered onto the sidewalk in a school zone where the speed limit was 15 mph, and struck two pedestrians, including Daley.

The impact sent Miller’s vehicle into a chain reaction, hitting multiple cars, including a Toyota Yaris and a U.S. Postal Service truck, before coming to a stop.

Detectives noted that Miller was traveling between 22 and 36 mph in the school zone and that evidence of steering input indicated he did not lose consciousness before the crash, contradicting earlier claims that he had blacked out.

Daley, who at the time had recently moved from Jamaica, was standing on the sidewalk when he was hit.

He was taken to Broward Health Medical Center, where he later died.

At the time, the boy’s mother, Shantoy Speid, pleaded for justice.

“My son didn’t deserve this,” she said. “He was on the sidewalk. These drivers just driving crazy.”

Family and friends described Rushawn as a kind, joyful child who “always made someone feel loved.”

It remains unclear what new evidence led authorities to arrest Miller nearly three years after the crash.

Miller was booked into the Broward County Jail on a vehicular homicide charge involving a person or viable fetus, according to arrest records.

