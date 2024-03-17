FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police arrested a man after, they said, he intentionally set fire to a rabbi’s car in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Police units responded to the scene of the blaze along the 1300 block of East Las Olas Boulevard, just after 7:20 a.m., Saturday.

Investigators said the fire was sparked behind the Las Olas Chabad Jewish Center. The flames torched the rabbi’s vehicle before they spread to the building, causing considerable damage.

Police identified and apprehended Scott Hannaford. The 50-year-old suspect has been charged with two counts of arson, criminal mischief and possession of cocaine.

Detectives said this was an isolated incident, adding that Hannaford appears to suffer from mental illness, and they do not believe this was a hate crime.

Hannaford has been booked into the Broward Sheriff’s Office Main Jail.

