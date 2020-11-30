Man arrested in Sunrise church vandalism, charged with arson

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida man is facing charges after, police said, he vandalized a church and set fire to part of its garden.

Sunrise Police arrested 33-year-old Ryan Charlton on Saturday. He has been charged with arson and criminal mischief.

Surveillance video captured the suspect outside of the St. Bernard Catholic Church in Sunrise, Nov. 21.

The footage showed Charlton, who was shirtless, throwing bricks at statues and setting a flower bed ablaze.

Officials said Charlton was out on bail following an aggravated assault arrest. He is currently being held without bond.

