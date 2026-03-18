POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities said they have arrested a man accused of shooting a woman and her pet inside her Pompano Beach home.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened at a home in the area of Northeast 19th Street and 25th Avenue, Monday night.

Detectives said both the woman and her pet are expected to survive.

Investigators identified the shooter as 26-year-old William Forhan, adding he was aiming at someone, unrelated to the victims, who he said robbed him. Deputies said the theft subject fled the scene.

Forhan faces charges of firing a missile into a dwelling and culpable negligence inflicting harm. He is being held on a $60,000 bond.

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