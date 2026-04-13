PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man in connection with an attempted murder investigation stemming from a shooting outside a local bar last month, authorities said.

Angel Mario Vicens, 43, was taken into custody on a warrant related to the Mar. 16 shooting at a bar along West Hallandale Beach Boulevard, according to the Pembroke Park Police Department.

Officers responded to reports of gunfire at the establishment and found a man outside suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment.

Authorities said the shooting followed an argument inside the bar, after which the suspect allegedly pulled out a firearm, fired several times and fled the scene.

With assistance from the Broward Sheriff’s Office VIPER Unit, officers located and arrested Vicens without incident. During the operation, a detective observed a firearm in plain view inside Vicens’ vehicle, police said.

Investigators said Vicens was taken to the police department, where he was advised of his rights and agreed to speak with detectives. During a recorded interview, he admitted the firearm recovered was used in the shooting and provided a full confession, authorities said.

Vicens was later transported to the Broward County Main Jail, where he was booked and processed.

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