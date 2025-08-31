FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspected shooter is behind bars after a father came under fire at an condominium complex in Lauderhill.

Lauderhill Police said 26-year-old Tasaini Graham opened fire on a man carrying his infant in a car seat at the Environ Towers, Thursday afternoon.

Responding officers found the victim with a gunshot wound shot in the back. Investigators said he even returned fire before he collapsed.

His child was not hurt.

Paramedics airlifted the victim Broward Health Medical Center, where he remains in stable condition.

Graham was located and detained shortly after. Police said he invoked his right to an attorney and did not speak with investigators.

The suspect faces a list of charges, including attempted felony murder, aggravated assault and child abuse without great bodily harm. A judge ordered him to stay in the Broward County Jail.

