Man arrested in fatal shooting of Ocala mother at Dania Beach bar

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have arrested a man in connection to the fatal shooting of a Central Florida mother at a bar in Dania Beach.

Jose Echevarria faces multiple charges, including manslaughter and carrying a concealed firearm.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, 32-year-old Marissa Harris was visiting Dania Beach from Ocala when she was killed at Rookie’s Ale House on Griffin Road and Southwest 33rd Avenue, Nov. 4

The victim, who grew up in Dania Beach, leaves behind a young daughter.

Detectives believe Echevarria and another man got into an argument that escalated into a shooting.

Harris was an innocent bystander.

BSO is still searching for someone else they believe was involved.

If you have any information that could help investigators in this fatal shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.