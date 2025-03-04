POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Boca Raton man has been arrested on a first-degree murder charge following a fatal shooting in Pompano Beach, authorities said.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded around 4:45 a.m., Monday, to reports of a shooting in the 700 block of Northwest Ninth Avenue, where they found Chaddric Loray, 52, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Deputies attempted life-saving measures, but Loray was pronounced dead at the scene by Pompano Beach Fire Rescue.

According to investigators, Deshawn Allen, 29, had been involved in a verbal altercation with Loray earlier in the night. Detectives say Allen then followed Loray to two locations before shooting him multiple times.

Allen was taken into custody Monday and is charged with first-degree murder.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.