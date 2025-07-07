FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was arrested Sunday in connection to a fatal Airbnb shooting.

Nineteen-year-old Larry Smith was arrested after being identified by deputies during a traffic stop in Fort Lauderdale.

According to investigators, Smith had an active warrant for murder in connection with the shooting death of 19-year-old Myrah Zeigler at an Airbnb back in May.

The shooting took place on May 19 after a fight broke out at an Airbnb near Southwest Eighth Avenue and 16th Street.

Detectives said during the fight, someone pulled out a gun and Zeigler was shot.

Zeigler was transported to Broward Health Medical Center where she later succumbed to her injuries.

Smith is now in custody and is facing a second-degree murder charge.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.