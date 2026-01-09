FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale Police said they have arrested the driver responsible for the hit-and-run death of a 70-year-old pedestrian.

On Thursday, officials announced that they’d taken 25-year-old Travaris Lamain McCoy into custody in connection with the death of Johnnie Lee Davis.

According to investigators, Davis, a beloved father and grandfather, was found dead near the 400 block of West Sunrise Boulevard on Monday. The suspected motorist took off without stopping to help the victim.

McCoy is being charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving death.

Police said they remain committed to ensuring the justice in this case as Davis’ family and friends mourns his loss.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this breaking story.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.