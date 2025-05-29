SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Sunrise Police have arrested a man in connection with a double stabbing that took a deadly turn at an apartment complex in Sunrise.

21-year-old Jackson Sagesse faces premeditated murder and attempted felony murder charges in the stabbing incident that took place at The Retreat at Sawgrass Village, located along the 3000 block of Northwest 130th Avenue, just before 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Police said they were dispatched to the location following reports of two people being stabbed, with one man sustaining lacerations to the neck.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Details about the second person’s injuries and current condition were not immediately made available and remain unknown as of Thursday afternoon.

It appears the stabbing incident occurred on the first floor of the community’s parking garage, as 7News cameras captured police officers stationed there with a black tarp covering the deceased victim.

7News spoke to resident Ty Vassil, who said he couldn’t fathom something of this magnitude happening in his community.

“What would drive somebody to do something like that here? Especially in such a place where there’s not really many violent crimes, but it’s extremely sad to hear,” said resident Ty Vassil.

At this time, officials have not stated a motive nor confirmed any relationship between the two people who were stabbed and the suspect.

Officials said there are more charges pending against Sagesse.

