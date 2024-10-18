HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - An arrest has been made in the investigation of a body found burning in an alleyway in Hollywood, according to police.

Marquis Tromon Denmark, 41, was taken into custody Wednesday after police found him in violation of a city ordinance and revealed he had two active felony warrants related to crimes against a person and abuse of a deceased human body, according to the arrest report.

Police responded to reports of a fire in the alley behind 515 N 21st Ave on Aug. 12, where they found the charred remains of a body. Homicide detectives and fire investigators were dispatched to the scene, which was secured for nearly six hours.

During the arrest on Wednesday, officers reportedly discovered 0.9 grams of MDMA, a synthetic drug, in Denmark’s possession, which has an approximate street value of $10. He has been charged with the felonies related to the deceased body and the possession of the controlled substance.

As of now, the identity of the deceased remains unknown, and authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.

The cause of the fire and the events leading up to the incident are still under investigation.

