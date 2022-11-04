NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have arrested a man in connection to the rough robbery of a woman at a grocery store in North Lauderdale.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office on Thursday confirmed Marcravio Grace has been apprehended and charged.

Investigators said Grace is the man who was captured on surveillance video grabbing the victim’s necklace and punching her in front of her children inside Broward Meat and Fish of North Lauderdale, Aug. 23.

Detectives said a tip led them to the 27-year-old suspect.

Grace is being held at the Broward County Jail. He faces one count of robbery in the third degree.

