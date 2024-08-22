POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a father in Pompano Beach, police said.

Lawan Jones, the boyfriend of the victim’s daughter, was arrested Wednesday and charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of 44-year-old Keith Bryan Poole.

Poole was shot multiple times, according to police, outside his home on Northeast 28th Street on Monday afternoon.

According to police, after the shooting, Jones fled the scene. Poole later died at Broward Health North.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.