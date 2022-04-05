DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police said they have arrested a man in connection to the fatal shooting of a dog in the kennel area of a veterinary clinic in Davie.

Davie Police confirmed 21-year-old Chayse Billie was taken into custody on Tuesday.

Surveillance video shows the shooting that took place in one of the kennels at Aycock Veterinary Clinic, located along the 5400 block of Stirling Road, at around 6 a.m. on Friday.

The dog’s owner, Daniel Perez, said the gunman discharged a firearm multiple times.

“A total of seven shots and just walked out, like nothing happened,” he said.

Perez, an emergency medical technician for Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and an active U.S. Army Reserves master sergeant, said his Labrador-pointer mix, named Matilda, was a best friend and loyal companion.

Perez described Matilda as a therapy dog, even if she was never formally trained.

“She knew when I was down, she knew when I was depressed,” he said.

Perez, who said he suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder from what he’s experienced in combat, said Matilda did what his Veterans Affairs doctors could not.

“She would push me, force me to pet her, and by petting her, I’ll be relaxed,” he said.

Police on Tuesday issued a “Be on the Lookout” for the gunman. Hours later, they said, he was placed under arrest with assistance from Seminole Police.

Billie faces a felony charge of aggravated animal cruelty.

