DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities said they have arrested a man in the case of a deadly discovery in Dania Beach.

Forty-one-year-old Shem Sherrod is accused of killing a man and leaving his body in a canal near Southwest 43rd Terrace and Griffin Road back in November.

According to detectives, the homicide occurred under a bridge in Davie.

Sherrod has been charged with second-degree murder and aggravated battery.

