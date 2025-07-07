POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A 25-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of Sayf Abdelaziz at a Pompano Beach smoke shop in March, authorities said.

Claurry Paul was taken into custody Monday, June 30, by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit in Atlanta, Georgia, with assistance from BSO’s Violence Intervention Proactive Enforcement Response Unit.

The shooting occurred shortly after midnight on March 30 at the Fire Up Smoke Shop located at 1251 E. Sample Road.

Deputies responded to a call about a shooting around 12:04 a.m. and found 27-year-old Abdelaziz suffering from a gunshot wound inside the business. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Pompano Beach Fire Rescue.

Investigators say Paul entered the smoke shop armed with a handgun, approached the front counter, shot Abdelaziz and then fled on foot.

A $60,000 reward had been offered in April for information leading to an arrest in the case.

He is facing one count of first-degree murder with a firearm and is awaiting extradition to Broward County.

