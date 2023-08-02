POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit detectives have made a significant breakthrough in a fatal shooting case that occurred on June 30 in Pompano Beach.

The prime suspect in the shooting, David Alfonso Sosa, 20, of Pompano Beach, has been arrested in Mobile, Alabama, based on an arrest warrant obtained by BSO detectives.

On Monday, July 24, law enforcement in Mobile acted on the BSO warrant and apprehended Sosa, who is now in custody in Mobile County. The arrest comes as a result of extensive leads and information developed during the investigation.

The shooting incident took place at approximately 6:24 p.m. on June 30, when Broward County Regional Communications received a call reporting gunfire at 251 South Dixie Highway West in Pompano Beach.

BSO deputies, accompanied by Pompano Beach Fire Rescue, responded to the scene and found two individuals with gunshot wounds. Tragically, one of the victims succumbed to their injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The other victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment, with injuries not considered life-threatening.

The investigation into the shooting revealed that Sosa had shot the victim due to a dispute over the repayment of a debt. As the suspect faces first-degree murder charges with a firearm, he is expected to be extradited to Broward County for trial.

The ongoing investigation urges anyone with information about the incident to come forward and assist the BSO Homicide Unit in their efforts to uncover additional details. Detective Gino Parram can be reached at 954-321-4211, and tips can also be submitted through the SaferWatch app.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

