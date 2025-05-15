FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - An arrest has been made after a road rage incident at a South Florida airport.

John Morici, 40, has been arrested after he was seen on video pointing a gun toward a woman that was trying to leave Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

The woman told detectives that she tried to change lanes when Morici accelerated and blocked her from merging.

After successfully switched lanes, she ended up behind Morici’s car, resulting in him abruptly braking.

She switched lanes again and when she passed his car, he was seen pointing a black handgun at her and her daughter before concealing it and taking off.

Morici is expected in bond court on Friday.

