FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder after a fatal shooting at a Mexican restaurant in Fort Lauderdale, authorities said.

Cesar Esquivel Estrada, 46, was taken into custody on Tuesday by the Fort Lauderdale Police Department’s Fugitive Unit and the U.S. Marshals Service.

An arrest warrant had been issued for Estrada on Monday, following a “verbal dispute” that left 54-year-old Socorro Camacho dead.

The shooting occurred early Monday morning at Antojitos Mexicanos, located near Davie Boulevard and State Road 7.

Witnesses said the altercation began around 1:30 a.m. when an argument broke out over a song selection on the restaurant’s jukebox.

According to Mauro Bonilla, who spoke with witnesses, one man insulted the other’s choice of music, sparking a heated exchange.

“The guy that got insulted pulled his weapon and started shooting the other guy,” Bonilla said.

Camacho was pronounced dead at the restaurant.

