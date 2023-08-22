HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was arrested for leaving an unattended bag containing a firearm at a Hollywood school before the official start of school.

Hollywood Police responded to West Hollywood Elementary School at 6301 Hollywood Blvd on Friday after a staff member stumbled upon the unattended bag.

Prior to the start of the school year, an assembly was held where one of the attending adults, identified as Thomas Richardson, left his gun in an unattended bag near a bookshelf.

According to police, Richardson attempted to reclaim the bag, leading to his apprehension by authorities without incident.

Richardson, who has since bonded out of jail, was taken into custody and transported to the BSO main jail by the Hollywood Police. He has since been charged with possession of a weapon-firearm on school property.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.