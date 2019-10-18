Man arrested for killing Peeping Tom in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man accused of killing a Peeping Tom for looking through the window of his girlfriend’s house in Delray Beach in 2018 has been arrested.

Fort Lauderdale Police arrested him on a warrant Thursday.

In early July 2018, Delray Beach resident Victor Vickery, 30, was spending the night at his girlfriend’s house at 2121 NE 61st Court when they noticed someone looking through her bedroom window.

Vickery’s girlfriend, Samantha Hobi, had previously reported several instances of a suspicious person on her property.

While Hobi called 911, Vickery went outside and confronted the man, starting a fight that ended with Vickery beating him to death with a shovel, his fists and his feet.

Police found the Peeping Tom, identified as 57-year-old Asaad Akar, dead and covered in blood when they arrived.

Upon the State Attorney’s Office review of the case conducted by detectives, prosecutors determined they had sufficient evidence to charge Vickery with manslaughter.

Vickery is currently being held on $100,000 bond.

