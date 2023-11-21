MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man accused of a disturbing crime is behind bars.

Randy Shillingford was charged with kidnapping, robbery, and child abuse.

Police said he snatched a 12-year-old boy off the street in Margate and forced the victim to kiss him.

He also tried to take bracelets off the victim’s arm.

It happened along North State Road 7 near Margate Boulevard on Saturday evening.

Shillingford is being held without bond.

