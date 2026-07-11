FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man is behind bars after an alarming attack on a mother and her son.

The suspect was caught and cuffed after surveillance video of the brutal beating was released, police say.

7News spoke with the mother on Saturday, who asked to go by Chrissy, stating it’s been a tiring week for her and her son, but she’s relieved that police made the arrest.

According to investigators, the man behind the violent encounter is Hutch Benjamin. The 44-year-old, seen in a 2025 mugshot, has a lengthy rap sheet.

“Some guy comes behind us out of the blue,” said Chrissy.

On a surveillance video, Benjamin can be seen creeping up behind Chrissy and her 12-year-old autistic son at a Fort Lauderdale bus stop.

“He just comes and tells him something and attacks him,” said Chrissy.

The incident happened on July 7 around 7:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of Northwest 5th Avenue in Fort Lauderdale.

“It doesn’t matter where you live. You don’t make your own neighborhood a problem of the neighborhood, especially kids who can’t fend for themselves,” said Chrissy.

Chrissy tried to step in, but she wound up getting hit by Benjamin as well with what appeared to be some sort of stick.

Police said Benjamin walked away before he turned around one last time.

The attack left Chrissy bruised and with a bandage around her head. Her 12-year-old autistic son had a cut on his face.

“My son’s nonverbal. He’s disabled. That’s sad, and then he comes and tells him something and attacks him,” said Chrissy.

7News spoke with Chrissy on Tuesday, after they were released from the hospital. Chrissy had a blood stain on her shirt.

“You can’t attack a child, especially a kid who’s 12-years-old and a woman, and get away with it,” said Chrissy.

After days of searching, Benjamin now faces two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

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